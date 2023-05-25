Centre to mint Rs 75 coin to commemorate the new Parliament building

English
    homeindia NewsCentre to mint Rs 75 coin to commemorate the new Parliament building

    By Anand Singha  May 25, 2023 9:52:32 PM IST (Published)

    According to the statement, the Rs 75 coin will be circular in shape with a diameter of 44 millimeters. It will have 200 serrations along the edges.

    The Ministry of Finance on Thursday, May 25, issued a notification announcing the minting of a special commemorative coin with a denomination of Rs 75 to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

    According to the statement, the Rs 75 coin will be circular in shape with a diameter of 44 millimeters. It will have 200 serrations along the edges. The coin will be composed of a quaternary alloy, with 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, and 5 percent zinc.
    The obverse side of the coin will feature the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the center, with the inscription "सत्यमेि ियते" (Satyameva Jayate) below. The word "भारत" (Bharat) in Devnagri script will appear on the left periphery, while "INDIA" will be displayed on the right periphery in English.
