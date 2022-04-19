A day-long ’Apprenticeship Mela’ will be held in 700 locations across the country on April 21 with the aim to support hiring of over one lakh apprentices, as well as assist employers in tapping the right talent, the government said on Tuesday. "The event will witness participation from more than 4,000 organisations across the country, operating in more than 30 sectors such as Power, Retail, Telecom, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Automotive and more," the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated.

aspiring youths will also have the opportunity to engage and select from more than 500 trades, including welder, electrician, housekeeper, beautician, mechanic and others. Students who have cleared at least Class 5 to those who have graduated Class 12, skill training certificate holders, ITI students, diploma holders and graduates are eligible to apply for the Apprenticeship Mela, the ministry said.

The candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the marksheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence, etc) and three passport size photographs to the respective venues.

"Potential applicants will receive several benefits by attending the Apprenticeship Mela. They have a huge opportunity to get apprenticeship offered on the spot and receive direct industry exposure. Following, they will get monthly stipend as per the Government standards for developing new skills, an opportunity to earn while they learn," the ministry said.

The candidates will get certificates, recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), increasing the chances of their employability after the training. Establishments participating in the Apprenticeship Mela will get an opportunity to meet the potential apprentices at a common platform and select the candidates on the spot.

In addition, even small-scale industries with minimum four working members can hire apprentices at the event, it added. Skill India, in association with the Directorate General of Training, is organising the event. The aim is to support hiring of more than one lakh apprentices and assist employers in tapping the right talent and develop it further with training and providing practical skill-sets, the ministry said.

The National Policy of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, 2015 launched by the Prime Minister on July 15, 2015, recognises apprenticeship as a means to provide gainful employment to skilled workforce with adequate compensation.

