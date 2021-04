The Union Home Ministry on Thursday simplified the rule on re-issuing OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards by doing away with the norm that required the cardholder to renew his or her card every time with the issue of a fresh passport.

As per the new rule, an OCI cardholder will now only be required to get his or her card re-issued once at the age of 20 years. The earlier rule required the OCI card to be renewed with every fresh passport issued till the cardholder turns 20. The OCI card was also to be re-issued once the cardholder reaches 50 years of age.

The rule to get the card reissued after 50 years of age remains unchanged because of the changes to the face as a result of aging.

According to the ministry, this new rule has been implemented to facilitate the OCI cardholders.

What does the new norm say?

-- A person who has got registration as an OCI cardholder before attaining the age of 20 years will have to get the OCI card re-issued only once when a new passport is issued after his/her completing 20 years of age to capture his/ her facial features.

-- If a person has obtained registration as an OCI cardholder after attaining the age of 20 years, there will be no requirement of re-issue of the OCI card

-- Each time the cardholders, under the age of 20, get a new passport they have to upload a copy of it, and the latest photo of themselves to the OCI portal. This has to be done within 3 months of receiving the new passport.

-- The passport and photo will have to be updated on the OCI portal once more when the cardholder turns 50

-- As for the spouses of foreign origin of Indian citizens, they have to upload a copy of the new passport, the latest photograph, and a declaration that their marriage is existing each time a new passport is issued.

-- There will be no travel restrictions on OCI cardholders regarding travelling to/from India during the period between the issuance of a new passport and uploading of documents on the OCI portal.

Who needs an OCI card?

The OCI cards are issued to people of Indian origin living in foreign nations and to the spouses of foreign origin of Indian citizens. The card provides for long-term visa-free travel and stays in India. Besides, the cardholders get to enjoy several other privileges which are normally not given to a foreign national.