Centre renames Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library; Congress slams Modi government

The choice to alter the library's name had previously stirred strong responses from the Congress party. The Teen Murti Bhavan had functioned as the official residence of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Delhi | Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) officially renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from 14th August.Visuals from outside PMML. pic.twitter.com/wZ3vN1LBJd— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023
#WATCH | Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says, "This is nothing else but a frustrated mindset. Pt Jawaharlal Nehru was the first PM. An institution was named after him and a museum was built to reflect his tenure...If you (Centre) had to make an institution on other PMs, you… https://t.co/p7SQ1qIHM8 pic.twitter.com/zlVRPD3WF3— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023
#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "What else are they left with?...You may change the name of the building but you can't change the name of Pandit Nehru that is mentioned in history. You can't change the history created by Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Netaji… https://t.co/p7SQ1qIHM8 pic.twitter.com/lZbruVloyW— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023
#WATCH | BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "There is a basic difference between the thinking of Congress party and Jairam Ramesh & PM Narendra Modi. They (Congress) think that only Nehru ji and family matters. Narendra Modi gave a respectful position to all the PMs of the country… https://t.co/KzGKH995Wj pic.twitter.com/cv9xinCdnu— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023
