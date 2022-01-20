Centre mulls phasing out some tax exemptions in Budget: Report

The Centre may consider phasing out certain direct tax exemptions in the Union Budget 2022-23.

Despite reports of the alternative tax regime finding few takers, an internal assessment by the government found the percentage of individual and corporate taxpayers shifting to the exemption-less regime very encouraging, Business Standard reported quoting a top policymaker.

As the government expects more people to switch to the new regime in the coming years, the finance ministry is exploring options of rationalising the capital gains tax rates

“As more and more people shift to the new tax brackets, we will slowly phase out some exemptions,” the official told Business Standard, adding that the shift to the new regime is likely to happen slowly as some individuals and companies would want to continue availing exemptions under the old tax regime.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the new alternative tax regime in the Finance Act, 2020. As compared to the existing or old tax regime, which offers deductions and tax rebates, the new tax regime gives taxpayers concessional rates but no deductions and tax exemptions.

The new corporate tax regime, which was introduced in September 2019, will be the first to see the exemptions go as it was introduced before the new personal income tax regime, the official said, stressing on the fact that any decision on phasing out tax exemptions will be taken after due consideration.

Some tax exemptions such as Section 80JJAA, which gives incentives to companies to hire new workers, should be continued, Business Standard quoted Rohinton Sidhwa, direct tax partner with Deloitte India, as saying.

“But traditionally, many types of tax holidays have yielded so much litigation and so much controversy, that putting them to bed is probably a good idea,” Sidhwa said.

Meanwhile, reports said the government was considering giving incentives to the salaried class to lure them to the new tax regime. To make the new regime more realistic, the government is likely to add some basic deductions which could include standard deduction, interest against home loan, house rent and medical insurance, CNBC TV18 reported earlier.

“The basic tax exemption limit of Rs 2,50,000 has remained the same from FY2014-15. This means, eight years have gone by to take a nominal inflation of 3-5 percent. This basic exemption needs to be moved to at least Rs 3.5 lakh or Rs 4 lakh and correspondingly the tax rates need to be tweaked, the slabs need to be moderated, so as to encourage people to more voluntary compliance without trying to take advantage of the various deductions that are currently available,” Hitesh Gajaria, senior part, tax, at KPMG India, told CNBC TV18.