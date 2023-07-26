Centre wants SC to extend ED Director SK Mishra's term weeks after court called previous extensions illegal

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court held that the Centre's extension to SK Mishra is invalid in law.

The government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking the extension of the term of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director SK Mishra. The Centre's move came weeks after the Supreme Court held that the previous extension to SK Mishra was invalid in law. His term is set to end on July 31.

The matter is set to be heard 3:30 pm on Thursday.

The Centre had extended the tenure of ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year till November 18, 2023. This was the third extension granted to the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer (IRS). He was first appointed as the ED Director in November 2018 for a two-year term.

After a court hearing on July 11, the Supreme Court asked Mishra to demit office by July 31 this year. The Supreme Court had issued a verdict while hearing a batch of petitions filed by political leaders including Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jaya Thakur, and Mahua Moitra & Saket Gokhale of the TMC.

How the case unfolded

At the time of the November 2022 extension, the Centre had submitted to the court that his term would not be extended again beyond November 2023. The November 2022 extension was then challenged in court on grounds that the extension goes against a 2021 SC judgment that barred any more extension to Mishra.

However, the Centre promulgated an ordinance in November 2021 that effectively nullified this judgment. In court, the Centre defended the November 2022 extension on the grounds that India's evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was still pending.

In its July judgment, the bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol has held that while the government was at liberty to amend the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act to allow extraordinary extensions to appointment tenures and while the legislature is competent to legislate on the issue, it cannot annul orders issued by the Supreme Court.

The court held that its 2021 order was clear that no further extension should be granted to SK Mishra.

The SC is likely to take up the case tomorrow, July 27.