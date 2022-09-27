Homeindia news

Centre further extends deadline for export of broken rice in transit to October 15

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Updated)

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday further extended the last date for the export of broken rice in transit to October 15. It was extended twice, from September 15 to September 30, 2022.
The government banned exports of broken rice on September 8, 2022.
"Export of consignments of broken rice as permissible under notification dated September 8 and 20 has been extended till October 15, 2022, the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.
Recently, the government imposed a 20 percent export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice to boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current Kharif season.
The area under the paddy crop has been down by 5.62 percent at 383.99 lakh hectare in the ongoing Kharif season so far due to poor rains in some states, as per the latest data released by the agriculture ministry.
India, the world’s second-largest rice producer after China, commands a 40 percent share in global trade. The country exported 21.2 million tonne of rice in 2021-22, of which 3.94 million tonne were basmati rice. It exported non-basmati rice worth $6.11 billion in the same period, as per official data. The country exported non-basmati rice to more than 150 countries in 2021-22.
Paddy is the main Kharif crop, sowing of which begins with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June and harvesting starts from October onwards. Rice production rose to a record 130.29 million tonne in the last crop year as against 124.37 million tonne in 2020-21. The government has already restricted exports of wheat.
