Centre chalks out plan to deal with Suez Canal blockage Updated : March 27, 2021 04:52 PM IST The plan involves prioritising cargo, keeping freight rates same, sending advisory to ports and re-routing ships According to a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement, the government fears a backlog of about 350 vessels if the stretch is not cleared in two more days Published : March 27, 2021 04:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply