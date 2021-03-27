  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Centre chalks out plan to deal with Suez Canal blockage

Updated : March 27, 2021 04:52 PM IST

The plan involves prioritising cargo, keeping freight rates same, sending advisory to ports and re-routing ships
According to a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement, the government fears a backlog of about 350 vessels if the stretch is not cleared in two more days
Centre chalks out plan to deal with Suez Canal blockage
Published : March 27, 2021 04:52 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Explained: Why perpetual bonds are in news and how does it impact you as investors

Explained: Why perpetual bonds are in news and how does it impact you as investors

World Bank signs fresh loan agreements worth $1.336 billion with Pakistan

World Bank signs fresh loan agreements worth $1.336 billion with Pakistan

West Bengal election curtain-raiser: Phase 1 crucial in the mega TMC vs BJP battle; here’s why

West Bengal election curtain-raiser: Phase 1 crucial in the mega TMC vs BJP battle; here’s why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement