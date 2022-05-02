Centre calls for meeting of cab aggregators to discuss algorithm & fares

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has called a meeting of cab aggregators on May 10, 2022, people in the know of the matter told CNBCTV-18.

The Consumer Affairs secretary has called a meeting of cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Meru to discuss the algorithm used by them to calculate their fares.

The government is also looking into how accurate and reasonable the fares charged are according to the destination as well as the cancellation charges, sources said.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a host of complaints from commuters, including spike in cab fares and also of instances when drivers have refused to turn on the AC in the vehicle, citing the rising oil and gas rates.

Last month, commuters in Delhi faced difficulties as many auto and cab drivers had called a strike to protest against the rising fuel prices.

A few days before the strike, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had announced the formation of a committee to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.

