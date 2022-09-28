    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Centre appoints senior lawyer R Venkataramani as new Attorney General

    Centre appoints senior lawyer R Venkataramani as new Attorney General

    Centre appoints senior lawyer R Venkataramani as new Attorney General
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Venkataramani will serve as Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office.

    The government of India on Wednesday appointed senior advocate Shri R. Venkataramani, as the new Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office, said the Ministry of Law and Justice in an official statement.

    Venkataramani will take over from incumbent AG KK Venugopal whose tenure will expire on September 30. Venkataramani has practised law for almost 42 years and is a former member of the Law Commission.

    He was admitted to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in July 1977 and moved his practise to the Supreme Court in 1979. In 1997, the SC designated him as Senior Advocate.

    His appointment comes only three days after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi turned down the Centre's invitation to be the next Attorney General of India.

    The central government nominated Rohatgi for this post earlier this month to replace KK Venugopal, whose tenure expires on September 30.

    Rohatgi served as Attorney General from June 2014 until June 2017. He was followed by Venugopal, who was appointed in July 2017.

    The AG typically serves a three-year term. Venkataramani was appointed by President Droupadi Murmu.
    Also read: Government appoints Lt General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    attorney general

    Previous Article

    HC dismisses Facebook India's plea challenging CCI probe into WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy

    Next Article

    Govt terminates Central Electronics sale to Nandal Finance & Leasing

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng