Centre appoints senior lawyer R Venkataramani as new Attorney General

By Anand Singha

Mini Venkataramani will serve as Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office.

The government of India on Wednesday appointed senior advocate Shri R. Venkataramani, as the new Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office, said the Ministry of Law and Justice in an official statement.

Venkataramani will take over from incumbent AG KK Venugopal whose tenure will expire on September 30. Venkataramani has practised law for almost 42 years and is a former member of the Law Commission.

He was admitted to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in July 1977 and moved his practise to the Supreme Court in 1979. In 1997, the SC designated him as Senior Advocate.

His appointment comes only three days after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi turned down the Centre's invitation to be the next Attorney General of India.

The central government nominated Rohatgi for this post earlier this month to replace KK Venugopal, whose tenure expires on September 30.

Rohatgi served as Attorney General from June 2014 until June 2017. He was followed by Venugopal, who was appointed in July 2017.

The AG typically serves a three-year term. Venkataramani was appointed by President Droupadi Murmu.

