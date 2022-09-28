Centre appoints senior lawyer R Venkataramani as new Attorney General

Mini
Venkataramani will serve as Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office.
Venkataramani will take over from incumbent AG KK Venugopal whose tenure will expire on September 30. Venkataramani has practised law for almost 42 years and is a former member of the Law Commission.
His appointment comes only three days after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi turned down the Centre's invitation to be the next Attorney General of India.
Rohatgi served as Attorney General from June 2014 until June 2017. He was followed by Venugopal, who was appointed in July 2017.