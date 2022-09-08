By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks. Modi will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. These steps are in line with the Prime Minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset'.

Here is revamped Central Vista Avenue in numbers:

Cost: The cost of the The cost of the Central Vista Redevelopment project has been estimated to be around Rs 13,450 crore. Till now, reportedly, contracts for only two projects worth Rs 1,339 crore have been awarded.

Kartavya Path: The area spreading 3.90 lakh square metre has been developed with greenery all around. The new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.

Parking space: A parking space for 1,125 vehicles has been created in the entire stretch. A parking space for 35 buses has been created near the India Gate.

Canals: Around 19 acres of total canal area have been revamped. They have been fitted with infrastructure such as aerators. There are 16 bridges on the entire stretch. Boating will be allowed in two canals -- one near Krishi Bhawan and another one around Vanijya Bhawan.

Light polls: 74 historic light poles and all chain links have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. Concrete bollards have been replaced with over 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct's character.

Beautification: Over 400 benches, 150 dustbins and more than 650 new signages have been installed on the entire stretch. One hundred and one acres of lawns have been replanted with different species of grass, appropriate to their location. Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross.