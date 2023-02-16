CVC withdraws order banning engagement of retired staffers to probe graft cases

The probity watchdog had urged that public sector banks, insurance providers, and central government ministries refrain from using retired employees in investigating corruption cases.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has retracted its instruction against using retired workers in investigating corruption cases, citing "misapprehension in certain quarters".

The assertion was made when it was discovered that certain organisations were using retired personnel as investigating officers in defiance of a nearly two-decade-old regulation.

The CVC has now issued a fresh circular regarding withdrawal of last month’s directive.

"It has been brought to the Commission’s notice that this circular has raised misapprehension in certain quarters regarding appointment of retired officials to conduct departmental inquiries. The matter has been examined and the above circular is withdrawn," it said in its latest order dated February 15.

In the decision from last month, the CVC had stressed the significance of holding vigilance functionaries accountable and subjecting them to disciplinary action if it were found that they had compromised confidentiality, objectivity, or integrity while doing their assigned tasks.

This is not possible in the case of retired officials since, according to the declaration, conduct and disciplinary standards do not apply to them for any misbehaviour that occurs after retirement.

In August 2000, the Commission issued a directive stating that vigilance functionaries in all organisations must be full-time workers and that retired personnel should not be hired as consultants to carry out vigilance duties.

"However, it has been observed that some of the organisations are still appointing retired employees as investigating officers, to conduct an investigation, which is an important vigilance function," the anti-corruption watchdog had said in the order dated January 13.

The directive was sent to a number of people, including the secretaries of all central government ministries and departments, the heads of central public sector organisations, banks, and insurance firms.

According to the CVC, investigating officers and other vigilance officials play a significant role since they are in charge of taking statements, looking into various parts of a case, writing investigation reports, and maintaining the confidentiality of sensitive records.

It said that it is essential that vigilance officials, particularly the investigation officers, be not vulnerable to any form of undue influence because of the crucial role they play in the identification, investigation, and processing of vigilance-related issue.

