A mega block operation on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines will be conducted from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm on December 25.

Local trains in Mumbai will face mega blocks on the Central and Harbour lines on December 25. The Central Railway, Mumbai Division said it’s carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on its suburban sections. The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and the safety of the trains, it added and asked passengers to bear with it.

These sections will be affected

The mega block will be on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar up and down slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm.

The down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted to the down-fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Dadar, Matunga, Parel, Kurla and Sion stations. They will be further re-diverted on the proper down-slow line, as per the railways’ statement.

The up-slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted to the up-fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.

The mega block will be on Vadala Road-Mankhurd Up and Down Harbour lines from 11 am to 4 pm.

The up-Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/ Belapur/Vashi from 9.40 am to 3.28 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.54 pm will be cancelled.

The Central Railway also stated that the services will not be affected on CSMT- Bandra/Goregaon route. The Suburban train services in the route will run as per schedule during the block period.

Harbour line passengers will be allowed to travel via Trans-harbour / Main line from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Also, Special suburban trains have been arranged on the Panvel-Mankhurd section during the block period.