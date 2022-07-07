Central Railway to run special trains for Ashadi from July 10

The Central Railway announced that it will be operating special Ashadi trains on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi. The special trains will be running from the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur from July 10 to clear the rush of pilgrims who will be arriving and leaving the town. The trains will be running between Jalna-Pandharpur, Nanded-Pandharpur and Aurangabad-Pandharpur.
Here are the details:
Pandharpur-Miraj Special
Train No. 01147 special will leave Pandharpur at 1.35 pm on July 10 and will reach Miraj at 4.50 pm the same day.
Train No. 01148 special will leave Miraj at 6.15 pm on July 10 and will reach Pandharpur at 8.25 pm the same day.
Halts: Sangola, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Sulgare and Arag
Composition: 4 sleeper class, 4 general second class
Train No. 01149 special will leave Pandharpur at 4 am on July 10 and will reach Miraj at 7.30 am the same day.
Train No. 01150 special will leave Miraj at 6.45 pm on July 10 and will reach Pandharpur at 9.40 pm the same day.
Halts: Sangola, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Sulgare and Arag
Composition: 2 sleeper class, 16 general second class
The bookings for the special trains can be done through computerised reservation centres and on the Indian Railways website .
The fare will be around Rs 1,000 (including taxes and fees).
The new Eknath Shinde government has recently announced that Maharashtra would be following the Tirupati model and developing Pandharpur into a pilgrimage centre with proper facilities and infrastructure.
“We have decided to formulate a permanent development plan for the temple town of Pandharpur on the lines Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. An independent meeting will soon be held to plan out the same,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde said in a press conference.