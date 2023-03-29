Central Railway collects a record Rs 300 crore in FY23 as fines from ticketless passengers

This is a sharp rise from last year’s collection of Rs 214 crore, which also helped the Central Railway become the top collector of fines amongst all Railway Zones.

The Central Railway has once again emerged as the top performer in ticket checking among the different zones of Indian Railways with a record collection of Rs 300 crores in fines from passengers travelling without tickets.

The ticket-checking staff of Central Railway (CR) achieved this milestone by collecting penalties from 46.32 lakh cases of ticketless travel in the financial year 2022-2023. The fines were collected on both outstations as well as suburban trains as per an official statement of the Central Railway.

This is a sharp rise from last year’s collection of Rs 214 crore, which also helped the Central Railway become the top collector of fines among all Railway Zones. This is the first time that a zonal railway achieved the Rs 300 crore mark, as per the official statement.

The Mumbai Division alone contributed over Rs 100 crore to achieve the milestone. The division earned Rs 108.25 crore from 19.57 lakh cases while the Pune Division earned Rs 24.27 crore from 3.36 lakh cases.

Additionally, the Nagpur Division earned Rs 39.70 crore from 6.16 lakh cases, Bhusawal Division collected Rs 70.02 crore from 9.06 lakh cases and Solapur Division earned Rs 33.36 crore from 5.27 lakh cases.

The Central Railway also achieved another distinction as 20 of its ticket checkers individually contributed more than one crore each in receipts.

The top three ticket checkers of the Central Railways are Dharmendra Kumar, SB Galande and Sunil D Nainani. The senior Central Railway official, Kumar detected 22,847 cases of ticketless travel and collected more than Rs 2.11 crore as fines from the passengers in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, Galande detected 22,384 cases and collected over Rs 1.97 crore as fines, and Nainani detected 18,165 cases collecting a fine of more than Rs 1.59 crore.

The official statement from the Central Railway mentioned that to ensure comfortable travel and better services the Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in suburban, mail express, passenger services, and special trains to curb ticketless travel.

The statement also appealed to the passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets to avoid inconvenience.