CBI arrests former WAPCOS Chairman Rajinder Gupta in disproportionate asset case

A CBI Spokesperson said that the agency seized Rs 20 crore in cash during its raid, which rose to more than Rs 38 crore by Wednesday. In addition to this, a significant quantity of jewellery, property documents and other valuables were also seized.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, arrested former Chairman and Managing Director of WAPCOS Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his son Gaurav. The arrest was made after finding over Rs 38 crore cash from their premises.

The central agency began its searches across 19 locations in Delhi NCR and nearby areas of Chandigarh, Sonipat, and Ghaziabad after booking Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal, and daughter-in-law Komal Singal for allegedly amassing illicit wealth.

The list of immovable properties of the accused consists of flats, farmhouses spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Chandigarh and some other commercial properties.

As per the CBI, Gupta is said to have set up a private consultancy business in Delhi after his retirement from service.

WAPCOS was previously known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited. It is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government and is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

-With inputs from PTI