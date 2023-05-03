English
CBI arrests former WAPCOS Chairman Rajinder Gupta in disproportionate asset case

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 3:19:57 PM IST (Updated)

A CBI Spokesperson said that the agency seized Rs 20 crore in cash during its raid, which rose to more than Rs 38 crore by Wednesday. In addition to this, a significant quantity of jewellery, property documents and other valuables were also seized.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, arrested former Chairman and Managing Director of WAPCOS Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his son Gaurav. The arrest was made after finding over Rs 38 crore cash from their premises.

The central agency began its searches across 19 locations in Delhi NCR and nearby areas of Chandigarh, Sonipat, and Ghaziabad after booking Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal, and daughter-in-law Komal Singal for allegedly amassing illicit wealth.
