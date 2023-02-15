Celebratory firing at wedding of Congress leader’s son in Chhattisgarh; cops seize weapons, probe on

The firing incident happened on February 10 at Jangjir Champa during Congress District Panchayat Vice-President Raghvendra Pratap Singh’s son Shantanu’s wedding reception. Several political leaders were in attendance. The video of the celebratory firing went viral on social media.

Celebratory firings at weddings and other events are unfortunately common in India and often result in injuries and deaths. The videos of celebratory firing at a wedding in Chhattisgarh have gone viral prompting the police to act against the perpetrators.

The video of the wedding of Congress District Panchayat Vice-President Raghvendra Pratap Singh’s son showed the bride, groom, and other family members firing from pistols in the air. The guests can be seen cheering and applauding. The police have seized the weapons along with 47 live rounds from Raghvendra Pratap and his son Shantanu, reported news agency ANI.

Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh | Gun license rules violated; One pistol & 47 live cartridges recovered from gun license holder Shantanu Singh, son of Raghvendra Pratap Singh. Directions given to Collector for cancellation of the gun license: ASP AK Soni pic.twitter.com/5tJCPyOUX1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 15, 2023

The incident happened on February 10 at Jangjir Champa during Shantanu’s wedding reception. Several political leaders were in attendance, eyewitnesses told ETV Bharat. As the video of the celebratory firing went viral on social media platforms, the Pamgarh Police Station launched a probe.

ASP Anil Soni said that gun rules were violated and the police have directed the district collector to cancel the gun licence of Shantanu and Raghavendra. The police also submitted a report of the incident to the district collector. Soni added that the police had seized the weapons and ammo as a preventative measure.

As the bullets fired from these weapons can travel a long distance, shots fired in such a way can hit unintended targets. The use of firearms during celebrations is illegal in India under the Arms Act of 1959.

In case of injuries or deaths, perpetrators can be charged under Section 302 (murder), Section 307 (attempt to murder), and Section 336 (endangering the life of others). Even in the case of no injury, the Arms Act of 1959 makes celebratory firing, even with licenced guns, at weddings and similar occasions punishable with two years imprisonment and a fine. Despite the legal prohibition, the practice still persists in many parts of India.