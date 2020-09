Celebrated singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was on life support system at Chennai's MGM Healthcare Hospital, passed away on Friday. He was 74. The singer had been in hospital since August 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The legendary singer was put on a ventilator and ECMO support on August 14 but his condition had worsened in the last 24 hours. He passed away at 1:04 pm today, the hospital informed.

Although he had tested negative for COVID on September 7, the singer continued to be on life support as he hadn't recovered fully.

SPB, as he is popularly known, captivated millions of hearts with his songs since his debut in the industry in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna.

In his career of more than five decades, SPB sang over 40,000 songs in 16 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

He had also been a voice-over artist for actor Kamal Haasan. Besides, SPB had also acted in some movies.