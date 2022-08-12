Celebrate Independence Day 2022 virtually — here’s how

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Independence Day 2022: Some of us may be still in home isolation, for COVID-19 or otherwise. Here are 6 virtual suggestions to get into the spirit of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations.

India will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day this year on August 15. The day marks the long journey of the nation from colonial oppression to freedom. Celebrations like Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will take place across the country, where proud Indians can be physically present. People in home isolation, due to COVID-19 or otherwise, can also join in the celebrations — virtually.

Here are some ideas to celebrate this Independence Day in virtual mode with your loved ones.

1. Watch a patriotic movie together

Watching patriotic movies on Independence Day is both a fun and uniting activity. Movies such as Rang De Basanti, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border, Raazi, The Ghazi Attack, Shershaah and many more could be a great watch.

2. Quiz competitions

A quiz competition with friends or office colleagues is another great idea to celebrate Independence Day virtually. You can arrange an online quiz competition themed around the freedom struggle and the country’s history to make the celebration special.

3. Singing competition or karaoke

A patriotic song-themed karaoke or competition is a great idea for a virtual celebration. The online audience, including the participants, may vote for the favourite singers to choose a winner or nominate a song for them to sing.

4. Patriotic team photoshoot

For a patriotic team photoshoot, friends and family can form teams and get into their traditional attire representing their culture and pose for pictures virtually. It is a great way to get into the spirit of unity in diversity.

5. Freedom Fighter Jeopardy

Freedom Fighter Jeopardy could be a great game where pictures of freedom fighters from their childhood could be displayed, and the participants have to guess who they are. Points can be awarded for the right answers and a winner can be chosen at the end.

6. Watch the live telecast of Flag Hoisting at the Red Fort

Another simple activity could be to watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi on your TV, computer screen, or phones.