CeeMee launches invisible face mask to ease face recognition and communication barrier

Even if India does not have a high number of Covid cases, wearing face masks is essential in light of the gradual growth in the incidence of Omicron sub-linage BA.2. For the previous two years, individuals worldwide have grown bored of hiding their faces behind surgical masks and being unable to show off every colour of make-up and lipstick, as well as unlock their iPhone and Android phones using face-ID and saying goodbye to fogged glasses.

Not any longer, as people will be able to read lips behind that mask. Thanks to CeeMee, a global brand, for launching transparent face masks that last six months.

The nearly invisible face mask comes with a baby-soft medical grade clear Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) outer safety seal encasing an anti-fog, anti-scratch coated shatterproof clear polycarbonate visor. The mask is equipped with replaceable filter cartridges (6 included, more can be bought online) with an N98+ grade filter for easy and safe breathing, the company said in a statement.

According to Ceemee, the invisible face mask is priced at Rs 2,990 and can be used for six months at a stretch. It comes with adjustable elastic ear-loops, as well as an adjustable elastic headband.

Anurag Gupta of CeeMEE said, "Two years later, people worldwide are fed up with disguising their faces behind surgical masks. Smiles have lost their meaning behind a mask, it's difficult to comprehend what's being said since lip reading is impossible, ladies have abandoned lipstick and make-up, and the majority of people have reverted to using Pin Codes to unlock their iPhones because Face ID does not work with a mask. The invisible face mask by CeeMee is the answer to all of these concerns while also making the mask more secure and comfortable to wear."

Deepak Pathania, the designer of the invisible face mask, said, "It is certainly very expensive compared to surgical masks, but not when you understand the amount of technology, industrial skills, and materials science that have gone into making this nearly invisible product. Besides India, we intend to focus on selling CeeMee in Japan, South Korea, and China".

CeeMee, designed and manufactured in India to exacting quality standards for worldwide sales, is now listed on Amazon India.