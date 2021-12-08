CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, wife killed in Army chopper crash, confirms IAF

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat , his wife Madhulika and 11 others were killed when the Army chopper carrying them crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the IAF said in a tweet.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The mortal remains of Gen Rawat and 12 others are expected to arrive in Delhi on Thursday.

Expressing deep anguish over Bipin Rawat's death, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the armed forces and the country.

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Singh visited the residence of Rawat and spoke to his daughter. He is likely to make a statement on the incident in Parliament on Thursday, according to reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that India will never forget his service.

As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled Rawat's death and hailed his contribution to the armed forces.

"I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family," the president said.

I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

Bipin Rawat, a four-star general of the Indian Army, was India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

He took over the coveted post on December 30, 2019. General Rawat had served as the 57th and last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as well as 26th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army.