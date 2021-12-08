CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, wife killed in Army chopper crash, confirms IAF

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021
Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu.His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021
As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021
I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021