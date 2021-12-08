CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 11 others killed in Army chopper crash, confirms IAF

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 11 others were killed when the Army chopper carrying them crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the IAF said in a tweet.

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith had earlier confirmed that 13 of the 14 occupants of the Indian Air Force helicopter died in the tragic crash owing to foggy conditions.

Expressing deep anguish over Bipin Rawat's death, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the armed forces and the country.

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Singh visited the residence of Rawat and spoke to his daughter. He is likely to make a statement on the incident in Parliament tomorrow, according to reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that Rawat was a true patriot and India will never forget his service.

As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Bipin Rawat, a four-star general of the Indian Army, was India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

He took over the coveted post on December 30, 2019. General Rawat had served as the 57th and last Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee as well as 26th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army.