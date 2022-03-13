CCRT to organize 5-day cultural event

‘Azadi ke Amrit Kaal ki Shubh Vela: Kalakaron- Shilpkaron ka Mela’ event will be held from March 23 to March 27 at Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) Sanskriti Haat at Dwarka, New Delhi.

Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 5-day event will feature a thematic cultural fusion showcasing India’s history and diversity in art, heritage, culture, cuisine and more.

This is the first offline event, post pandemic coming up at the CCRT grounds. CCRT, under the Ministry of Culture, is one of the premier institutions working in the field of linking education with culture.

“Azadi Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence; elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges; and elixir of Aatmanirbharta. Therefore, this Mahotsav is a festival of awakening of the nation; festival of fulfilling the dream of good governance; and the festival of global peace and development,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Shri Rishi Vashist - Director, Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), “With the onset of the colourful spring season, we wanted to bring back the cultural fervour. The past two years have been traumatic because of pandemic and all our offline cultural activities had come to a standstill. We thought that now in this auspicious Vasant season, we should do something special. Moreover, we are celebrating our 75th anniversary of India’s independence and we are in the time period which our PM has called as “Amrit Kaal”

Highlighting the history of India in engaging and interactive sequences, there will be music and dance performances by eminent artists of national importance followed by Bharatnatyam dance performance and performance by Classical Music Vocalist.

Some of the highlights include a handicrafts fair by Master Craftspeople and National Awardees such as Subhadra Devi (papier mache), Giriraj Prasad (terracotta), Mansoor Alam Khan (Wooden and brass block wood carving).

Besides, there will be handicrafts on sale by fifty master craftsperson displaying artefacts in sikki grass, cane work, designer pottery, bamboo, work, glass painting, gond painting, Madhubani, Warli, Mithila paintings, tie and dye and other handmade items.