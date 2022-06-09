CCI fines 7 firms for bid rigging and cartelisation in Indian Railways tenders

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has imposed financial penalties on 7 firms that have been found guilty of bid-rigging and cartelisation in Indian Railways tenders.

The commission imposed penalties of 5 percent of the average turnover/ income upon the companies/firms and certain individuals found guilty of violating the provisions of the Act.

However, the benefit of reduction in penalty under the provisions of Section 46 of the Act of 100 percent was given to the lesser penalty applicant. Post reduction, CCI directed the parties to pay penalties totaling approximately Rs 30 lakh, besides issuing a cease-and-desist order.

According to an official statement released by the Competition Commission of India, the case was initiated on the basis of a lesser penalty application filed by one of the cartelising entities.

CCI found 7 companies/ firms to have indulged in cartelisation in the supply of Protective Tubes to the Indian Railways by means of directly or indirectly determining prices, allocating tenders, controlling supply and market, co-ordinating bid prices, and manipulating the bidding process," the statement said.

The evidence in the matter included regular email communications between the parties and filing of bids from the same IP addresses by certain parties etc.

Further, 10 individuals of these 7 entities were also held by the CCI to be liable for the anti-competitive conduct of their respective companies/ firms, in terms of the provisions of Section 48 of the Act.

Under Section 46 of the Act, a cartel member may approach the Commission by way of filing an application seeking a lesser penalty, in return for providing full, true, and vital disclosures in respect of the alleged cartel to the Commission.