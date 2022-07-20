CCI finalises report on investigation into cement cartelisation

The Competition Commission of India has finalised a report its investigation into the alleged cement cartelisation operating in the eastern and southern regions of the country, people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The CCI had started the investigation in 2019.

As many as 20 cement companies and manufacturers associations have been under the CCI scanner. The CCI alleged that these firms were engaged in anti-competitive conduct, and cartelisation, sources said.

The investigation has also found evidence of price cartelisation. It claims to have found evidence of price fixing via phone calls, emails as well as WhatsApp messages, the sources added.

The investigation found that ACC Limited, UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Cement, Shree Cement, NUVOCO Vistas Corp Ltd, and Ambuja Cements indulged in anti-competitive agreements, sources.

The CCI asked the cement companies and manufacturers' association to submit their response in this regard by early August.

What is cement cartelisation?

Cartels crop up in the industry when competitors collude to control the price in agreement with one another. The direct impact is on the buyers. When all the manufacturers increase the cost simultaneously, the customers have no choice but to buy the product. Cartels also act as a barrier for new entrants in the market. Also, the lack of competition because of price-fixing hits innovation directly.

Background