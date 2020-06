In its reply to the Supreme Court on Thursday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it is canceling the pending Class 12 and Class 10 board examinations due to the coronavirus outbreak. The CBSE, however, also said that Class 12 students will get the option to appear in exams or take assessments based on their performance in the past three exams.

The Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) board also informed the Supreme Court that in principle it is agreeable to the scheme proposed for CBSE.