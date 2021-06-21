CBSE to hold exams in Aug-Sept for Class 12 students upset about evaluation system

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened another window for students bothered by the evaluation criteria. Class 12 students can now appear for an improvement exam from August 15 to September 15. CBSE said these dates are tentative for now. The improvement exam will be conducted for students who are not satisfied with the marks given on the basis of internal assessment.

The CBSE had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, which was hearing a case on the cancellation of Class 12 board exams for students appearing for compartmental exams, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and repeaters.

It was decided that an opportunity will be offered to the aggrieved students. The students who opt for the regular mode/written exams will have to register online at cbse.nic.in . The CBSE also mentioned that any dispute will be referred to a committee constituted by the board.

The portal to upload marks by each school committee is being activated on June 21, the CBSE said, and results will be declared by July 15.

Last week, the CBSE had announced the evaluation system for Class 12 students which involved aggregating the marks obtained in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations.

The Class 12 marks will be based on three performing subjects from Class 10 (30 percent), Class 11 (30 percent) and Class 12 (40 percent). The Class 12 marks will be derived from their unit test/mid-term/pre-board tests.

The CBSE said the marks obtained by Class 12 students in practical and internal assessment, on actual basis as uploaded by schools on the CBSE portal, will also be factored in when deciding the final results.