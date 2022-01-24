CBSE to declare class 10, 12 term-1 exam results soon; here's how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the result of term-1 exams for classes 10 and 12 soon. There were reports that the result would be announced on January 24 but there has been no confirmation on it.

The term-1 exams for classes 10 and 12 were held in November, December 2021. Students can check their results on the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in/or cbseresults.nic.in once announced.

Here's how to check results on the website:

Logon to the official website

Click on the results option

Choose 10th/12th result

Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth as mentioned on the admit card

Fill in the details and click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result

Students can also check results via SMS. Here's how to do it:

Open the message body in your phone

Type cbse 10 or cbse 12, space, roll number

Send the message to 7738299899

You will receive the result in SMS once declared

Students can also check results on apps like Digilocker or UMANG app.

The CBSE offered 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 were major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10. For the term-1 exam, the CBSE providd customised OMRs to the examination centres having details of the student permitted to appear in the examination. A separate sheet was provided at the examination centre for rough work to the students.