CBSE class 12 board exam results today at 2 pm; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.

"The result will be announced at 2 PM today,” a senior board official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

The Supreme Court had asked both the CBSE and other state boards to declare board exam results by the end of this month.

The assessment of students would be done based on their marks obtained in the Class 10 examination, performance in school exams in Class 11 and 12 along with assessments based on practicals and the last six years of performance in school.