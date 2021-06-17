Home

    CBSE submits Class 12 evaluation plan to Supreme Court, result to be declared by July 31

    CBSE submits Class 12 evaluation plan to Supreme Court, result to be declared by July 31

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The CBSE will give weightage to students' performance in Class 10 and 11 as well to decide the result of Class 12, the board has told the Supreme Court.

    CBSE submits Class 12 evaluation plan to Supreme Court, result to be declared by July 31
    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday submitted its evaluation criteria for awarding marks for Class XII exams and told the court that the result will be declared by July 31.
    The board has told the top court that it will give 30% weightage to students’ Class 10 marks, 30% weightage to Class 11 marks, and 40% weightage to Class 12 marks to decide the final result, ANI reported.
    The new assessment pattern for this session comes as CBSE board exams were cancelled earlier this month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, “COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.”

    For Classes X and XI, marks in the best three from five papers in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks obtained in the unit, term, and practicals will be taken into account, the agency added.
    Attorney-General KK Venugopal said that the declaration of results will be done by July 31, 2021.
    The students who are not satisfied with the marks or grading through this mechanism can do better or improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations when the COVID-19 situation normalises or “as the institutions think,” Venugopal was quoted as saying.
    He told the apex court that there may be a moderation committee to look into the difference in marking mechanisms adopted by various schools, ANI reported.
    Also Read: Anxiety grips students, parents as uncertainty over college admissions looms
    Venugopal added that each school needs to form a result committee to consider the marks of students obtained in the three examinations. These will then be vetted by the moderation committee of the CBSE.
    "If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria - now spread across three years of study - they will be placed in the "essential repeat" or "compartment" category. Students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams," Venugopal told the court, according to an NDTV report.
    (Edited by: By Kanishka Sarkar)
