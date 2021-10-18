CBSE says fake date sheet being circulated on social media for term 1 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said that it has not released any official notification with regards to the term 1 exams and those being circulated on social media are fake.

"It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now," the CBSE tweeted.

It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now. pic.twitter.com/Vwv0N3KMaQ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 18, 2021

The CBSE had said that the date sheet for the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be announced on October 18 . The exam will be conducted offline in November-December. The exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes.

"After the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of the marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 subjects in Class 10.

The second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022, and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the COVID situation in the country. The plans by the board to split the session into two terms came in the wake of the pandemic.