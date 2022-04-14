CBSE releases term 2 exam guidelines for Class 10 & 12; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 examination guidelines for Class 10 and 12. The board will hold the term 2 exams for both Class 10 and 12 from April 26, 2022.

The CBSE has also released the admit cards for the exam for both the classes. Students can download them from the CBSE website.

This is the first time the CBSE will conduct exams in two terms and approximately 34 lakh students will take the exam. The term 1 exam was conducted from December 2021 to January 2022 and the term 2 papers will be conducted from April 26 and will end on May 24 for Class 10, and June 15, 2022, for Class 12, as per a Live Mint report.

Here are the guidelines released by the board:

COVID guidelines for the term 2 exams have been eased. CBSE will now allow 18 students to be seated in a classroom as opposed to 12 students during the term 1 exams.

Candidates will still need to adhere to COVID guidelines, like following social distancing norms, masks, carrying hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle.

Candidates must follow all the instructions provided on the admit card issued by the board.

All candidates must report to their designated exam centres by 9.30 am and be seated by 10 am. The gates of the examination centres will close at 10 am and no student will be allowed to enter thereafter.

Both Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held for two hours, starting at 10.30 am and ending at 12.30 pm.

Candidates with unsigned admit cards are not accepted and they may be barred from entering the centre.

Both question paper and answer sheet would be distributed to the students at 10 am for them to fill all the required information in the answer sheet correctly.

All candidates will get an additional reading time of 20 minutes to go through their question paper.

A three-step verification process at every step has been mandated by the board to ensure examinations are conducted smoothly.

Geo-tagging of all the confidential material is also mandatory at every stage to ensure proper record of the movement of the same.

Additionally, parents and students are requested to go through all the instructions and guidelines mentioned in the admit card.