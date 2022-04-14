CBSE releases term 2 exam guidelines for Class 10 & 12; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 examination guidelines for Class 10 and 12. The board will hold the term 2 exams for both Class 10 and 12 from April 26, 2022.
The CBSE has also released the admit cards for the exam for both the classes. Students can download them from the CBSE website.
This is the first time the CBSE will conduct exams in two terms and approximately 34 lakh students will take the exam. The term 1 exam was conducted from December 2021 to January 2022 and the term 2 papers will be conducted from April 26 and will end on May 24 for Class 10, and June 15, 2022, for Class 12, as per a Live Mint report.
Here are the guidelines released by the board: