CBSE releases class 10, 12 term-1 board exams admit card; here's how to download it

The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) on Tuesday released admit cards for the class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams. The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website – cbse.gov.in.

The class 10 minor papers will begin on November 17 and class 12 on November 16. The class 10 major papers will start from November 30, and for class 12 , it will begin from December 1. In term 1 exams, students will have to answer only objective-type questions.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

Here's how to download the admit card:

Logon to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit card

Enter the required details

Download and take a printout of the admit card

Also, CBSE will allow students to opt for a change of exam centre cities and countries. Students who are not residing in the same city where their school is located can make requests through the school by November 10.

The CBSE also noted that the duration for each exam in term 1 will be 90 minutes and the examination will start from 11:30 am.

For the term-1 exam, the CBSE will supply customised OMRs to the examination centres having details of the student permitted to appear in the examination. A separate sheet will be provided at the examination centre for rough work to the students.