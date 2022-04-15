CBSE likely to restore single-board exam format from 2022-23 academic year: Report

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to switch to its pre-pandemic format of conducting board exams once a year from the academic year 2022-23 onwards, according to media reports.

For the 2021-22 academic year, CBSE had announced two sets of board exams for students in order to counter any “unprecedented situation” that could arise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken after the board had to cancel the exams for 2020-21 academic year due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Class 10 and 12 students were evaluated based on the scores of previous exams, practical exams and internal assessments.

Speculation was rife that CBSE would continue the two-term exam practice in the future as well as it has been recommended in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

However, after receiving representations from schools, the board has decided to restore the single-exam pattern, Indian Express reported quoting a senior official in the Ministry of Education.

“CBSE never announced that the two-term exam format will be continued henceforth. It was a one-time formula,” the official said.

Academicians have welcomed the decision.

“Conducting two sets of examinations is very challenging as schools have to stop all other activities at the time of board examination,” Hindustan Times quoted Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Delhi, as saying.

In terms of syllabus rationalisation, CBSE will continue to follow its policy over the last two years to reduce the syllabus by 30 percent. Announcement on the syllabus will be made only after the NCERT provides the details to the ministry, the official told Indian Express.

Under the current bifurcated format, the first term of the board exams was held in November-December 2021, while the second term is scheduled to be held from April 26. The first term exams were conducted in an objective multiple-choice format, while the second set of exams will be subjective or long-answer papers. It is believed that the board will give more weightage to the second term exam, the Indian Express reported.