CBSE Class10, 12 board examination first term date sheet released; check schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the first-term board examinations date sheet for Class 10 and 12 on Monday. The exams for Class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for Class 12 is scheduled from December 1, the CBSE said.

According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately. The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.

Students can either download the date sheet from the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in or else can contact their respective schools.

"After the conduct of the term-1 exams, results in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations," Bhardwaj said.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class 12 and 75 subjects in Class 10 . The CBSE has to conduct the examinations for a total of 189 subjects.