In a big relief to students in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government on Tuesday said that CBSE Class 12 board exams will not be held this year.

The Prime Minister said that the decision to cancel Class 12 CBSE exams has been taken in the interest of students

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

With the decision coming amid a high caseload of COVID-19 cases in several states and continuing health-related apprehensions about the future, Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, a government statement quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

"After consultation with ministers, states & students, PM Modi today announced to cancel Class XII CBSE Board Exams with a view to safeguarding the health & future of the youth. It's a good decision and a huge step for the new generation" said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The CBSE had on April 14 announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and union territories on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue earlier,