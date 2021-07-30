CBSE Class 12 result declared; here’s how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced results for class 12 on July 30.

Students can check their result on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

The result can also be checked on other result websites including cbse.gov.in and results.nic.in.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 12 result 2021 :

Visit the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Results 2021 class 12th link on the home page

Enter the roll number and date of birth details

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the page for further use

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the second wave of COVID-19, and the result has been announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

The assessment of students has been done based on their marks obtained in the Class 10 examination, performance in school exams in Class 11 and 12 along with assessments based on practicals and the last six years of performance in school.