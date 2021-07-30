Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • CBSE Class 12 result declared; here’s how to check

    CBSE Class 12 result declared; here’s how to check

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced results for class 12 on July 30. Students can check their result on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

    CBSE Class 12 result declared; here’s how to check
    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced results for class 12 on July 30.
    Students can check their result on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.
    The result can also be checked on other result websites including cbse.gov.in and results.nic.in.
    Here is how to check CBSE Class 12 result 2021 :
    1. Visit the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.
    2. Click on CBSE Results 2021 class 12th link on the home page
    3. Enter the roll number and date of birth details
    4. Click on submit
    5. The result will be displayed on the screen
    6. Download the page for further use
      7. The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the second wave of COVID-19, and the result has been announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.
      The assessment of students has been done based on their marks obtained in the Class 10 examination, performance in school exams in Class 11 and 12 along with assessments based on practicals and the last six years of performance in school.
      (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      Previous Article

      Five burning investor questions answered

      Next Article

      CII to work with Serum Institute to expand COVID vaccination in small towns, rural areas

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Sun Pharma769.90 66.90 9.52
      Tech Mahindra1,207.40 79.60 7.06
      Cipla919.00 35.90 4.07
      Power Grid Corp171.25 3.85 2.30
      Adani Ports674.80 15.15 2.30
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Sun Pharma767.75 64.50 9.17
      Tech Mahindra1,208.00 80.25 7.12
      Power Grid Corp171.25 3.85 2.30
      Bajaj Auto3,826.50 63.70 1.69
      M&M743.20 11.50 1.57
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Sun Pharma769.90 66.90 9.52
      Tech Mahindra1,207.40 79.60 7.06
      Cipla919.00 35.90 4.07
      Power Grid Corp171.25 3.85 2.30
      Adani Ports674.80 15.15 2.30
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Sun Pharma767.75 64.50 9.17
      Tech Mahindra1,208.00 80.25 7.12
      Power Grid Corp171.25 3.85 2.30
      Bajaj Auto3,826.50 63.70 1.69
      M&M743.20 11.50 1.57

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.39250.10750.14
      Euro-Rupee88.51200.26400.30
      Pound-Rupee103.90400.25100.24
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67900.00060.08
      View More