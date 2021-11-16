CBSE Class 12 board exams term-1 tests for minor subjects to begin today: Key things to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday is set to begin the term-1 exams for minor subjects for class 12, while the tests for minor subjects for class 10 will start on November 17.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

The term-1 exam for major subjects for class 10 will begin from November 30 and for class 12 from December 1.

The CBSE had mentioned that the duration for each exam in term 1 will be 90 minutes and the examination will start from 11:30 am.

For the term-1 exam, the CBSE will supply customised OMRs to the examination centres having details of the student permitted to appear in the examination.

A separate sheet will be provided at the examination centre for rough work to the students.

Here's how to check the CBSE Class 12 board exams term-1 tests' date sheet:

Logon to the official website cbse.gov.in

Click on the main website link

Under the 'Latest @ CBSE' block, the date sheet is uploaded

Click on the respective class and PDF will open in the new window