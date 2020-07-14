India

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Result 2020 to be declared on July 15, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Updated : July 14, 2020 01:20 PM IST

The CBSE will declare the results of Class 10 Board examinations on July 15, Wednesday, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

The CBSE had announced Class 12 board results on Monday with an overall pass percentage of 88.78 percent.