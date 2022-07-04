CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Over 21 lakh students await results on cbseresults.nic.in and Pariksha Sangam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 results 2022 soon on its newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam, which is a one-stop destination for all CBSE board exam activities. As per reports, the CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced today.

Once the results are announced, students can check them on http://parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/frmListing website. They can also contact their schools for other queries regarding results. Apart from this, students can also check their results on https://cbseresults.nic.in/ . The CBSE 10 results 2022 will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app and through SMS. However, all requests for photocopy of answer sheets or revaluation will have to be routed through the Pariksha Sangam portal.

How to check results

Students can follow the given steps to check the CBSE results on the official websites https://www.cbse.gov.in/ or https://cbseresults.nic.in/

Students will have to visit the official website and click on the link provided for CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10 on the homepage.

They will then have to enter their exam roll number, school code and date of birth.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to download the results and keep a printout for future references.

Those who wish to check the CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 on DigiLocker will have to log on to the digilocker.gov.in website or the official mobile app.

Students will have to enter their login details such as Aadhaar number.

On the homepage, students can click on the folder for CBSE.

They will then have to click on the link ‘CBSE Term 2 Results for Class 10’.

On clicking the link, the provisional marksheet of the student will be displayed on the screen.

The candidates can download and save the marksheet for future references.

Students can also get their results via SMS. They will have to type the message - cbse10 < space > roll number and send it to 7738299899. The result will be sent to the student via SMS.

The CBSE board conducted the exams for the academic year 2021-22 in two parts. Over 21 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. Results for the first examination, which was conducted in November and December, were released in March 2022. The CBSE 10th Term 2 exams were held between April 26 and May 24, 2022, and the combined results are expected today around noon. However, the board has not yet declared the date for the results yet.