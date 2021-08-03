CBSE Class 10 result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 results for 2021 examination on August 3.
The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the second wave of COVID-19. The result has been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.
According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.
Here’s how to check the CBSE Class 10 result 2021
Students can also download their CBSE Class 10 mark sheet from DigiLocker.
Here’s how to download CBSE marksheet and results from DigiLocker
Students can also get in touch with their schools for the printed mark sheet and other information.
