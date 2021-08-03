Home

    • CBSE Class 10 result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

    CBSE Class 10 result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 results on August 3. Here's how to check and download the marksheet

    CBSE Class 10 result 2021 declared; here’s how to check
    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 results for 2021 examination on August 3.
    The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the second wave of COVID-19. The result has been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.
    According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.
    Here’s how to check the CBSE Class 10 result 2021
    1. Visit the official CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in
    2. Click on the link for Secondary Class X Results 2021 - Direct link to check result
    3. Enter details and captcha on the new window that opens
    4. Press submit to view your result online
    5. Save the marksheet for further use
      6. Students can also download their CBSE Class 10 mark sheet from DigiLocker.
      Here’s how to download CBSE marksheet and results from DigiLocker
      1. Install Digilocker App from Play Store or App Store
      2. Click on Sign In to access Digilocker account and enter details. Students must use the mobile number registered with CBSE along with the security pin to log in.
      3. Fill in the details and click on Sign In.
      4. A One Time Password, OTP is sent on the registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and submit.
      5. Click on CBSE to access results
      6. Select X/XII Marksheet
      7. On the new window, click on X marksheet
      8. Enter details like academic year and roll number and click on 'Get Document.'
      9. Save marksheet/result
        10. Students can also get in touch with their schools for the printed mark sheet and other information.
        (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
