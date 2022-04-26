CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board exams start today, check important instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 examinations will begin from April 26, 2022. Over 35 lakh students have registered to appear in the exam this year. Ahead of the exams, the CBSE conducted a webinar of around one hour on April 25 to train the teachers and other staff members on the preparations for the term 2 board exam and to clarify their roles in conducting the examinations. The webinar was attended by the teachers and staff of more than 26,000 schools.

The Class 10 exams will be conducted in over 7400 centres across the country in which over 21 lakh students will appear while over 14 lakh students will sit in the Class 12 exam in over 6700 centres across the country.

The CBSE has issued important guidelines and instructions for the students appearing for the exams. It’s mandatory for all the students to carry hall tickets for the Term 2 exams issued by the CBSE. All the students and staff at the exam centres need to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Here are important guidelines and information for the exams that students and parents must know.

Students must carry their admit cards:

It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket (admit card) to the exam hall. Also, candidates must carry their school ID card along with the hall ticket.

COVID protocols must be followed: It is mandatory to always wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitizers. CBSE will be paying Rs 5 per candidate per day for sanitization. CBSE will also be providing Rs 5,000 per exam centre for procuring an infrared thermometer.

Students must reach the exam venue one hour prior to the examination:

Examination hall will open 45 minutes before the exam

Entry of candidates 9 AM - 10 AM

Entry will be closed at 10 AM

Distribution of question papers, answer sheets between 10 AM - 10:15 AM

Reading Time for question paper: 10:15 AM - 10:30 AM

Exam starting time: 10:30 AM

The examination duration will be of 2 hours.

Schools will receive question papers 45 minutes prior to the start of the examination: CBSE has announced that schools will have to upload the picture while receiving the question paper. The pack should be opened in the presence of 4 witnesses and one assistant superintendent.

Answer books for Class 10 and Class 12 will be colour coded: As per CBSE, for Class 10 the colour of answer sheets will be red and for Class 12th it will be blue. However, green colour will be used for subjects like Mathematics for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Answer sheets will contain attached graphs sheets: For the subjects in which the questions require graphs, a graph sheet will come attached to the answer sheet and students need not to ask for one separately.