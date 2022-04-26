CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board exams start today, check important instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 examinations will begin from April 26, 2022. Over 35 lakh students have registered to appear in the exam this year. Ahead of the exams, the CBSE conducted a webinar of around one hour on April 25 to train the teachers and other staff members on the preparations for the term 2 board exam and to clarify their roles in conducting the examinations. The webinar was attended by the teachers and staff of more than 26,000 schools.
The Class 10 exams will be conducted in over 7400 centres across the country in which over 21 lakh students will appear while over 14 lakh students will sit in the Class 12 exam in over 6700 centres across the country.
The CBSE has issued important guidelines and instructions for the students appearing for the exams. It’s mandatory for all the students to carry hall tickets for the Term 2 exams issued by the CBSE. All the students and staff at the exam centres need to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.
Here are important guidelines and information for the exams that students and parents must know.
It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket (admit card) to the exam hall. Also, candidates must carry their school ID card along with the hall ticket.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)