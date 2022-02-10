CBSE class 10, 12 term 2 board exam in offline mode from April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct a second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, officials said on Wednesday.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"The pattern of the question papers will be the same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board's website. The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years," he added. The academic session was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in view of the pandemic and the results had to be announced using an alternative assessment scheme.

The first-term exams were conducted in offline mode in November-December last year. The result of the first-term exams is yet to be announced. The board also warned the students that messages and information spreading on social media may be considered only after verifying the facts available on its website.