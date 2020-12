Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank on Thursday announced the dates for CBSE Board exams fro class 10 and 12.

He said that the exams will be held from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared around July 15.

“We have decided to conduct Class 10th & Class 12th CBSE board exams from May 4. The exams will conclude by June 10, 2021. Results will be out by July 15,” the minister said.

He added that the practical examinations will be conducted from March 1.

The exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the country were shut in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)