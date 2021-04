Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Education Minister, Secretary and other important officials today to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams.

On Tuesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Centre to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also asked the Centre to find an alternate way of assessment for students to facilitate their promotion into the next class.

The Ministry of Education is reportedly considering deferring the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams and a meeting in this regard was held on Monday, as per a News18 report. The exams are scheduled to be held in May.

Maharashtra Board which has recently postponed its exams has also written to CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates.