The government has cancelled the CBSE Board exams for Class 10th and postponed the 12th exams till May 30. The decision was taken after a meeting chaired over by PM Narendra Modi. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and top government officials.

The result for class Xth exam will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board, a Ministry of Education (MoE) official said. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks will be given an opportunity to sit for exams when the situation is conducive.

The class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted, the official added.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students has to be the top priority for the government. He also stated that the centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

The board exam for class X and XII were earlier scheduled to be conducted by CBSE from May 4, 2021.

On Tuesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Centre to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had also asked the Centre to find an alternate way of assessment for students to facilitate their promotion into the next class.