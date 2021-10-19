CBSE board exam term 1 date sheet for classes 10, 12 released; How to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date sheet for the first term board examination for classes 10 and 12. Exams for class 10 will begin from November 30 and for class 12 from December 1.

Examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately.

The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively. The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

Here's how to check the date sheet:

Logon to the official website cbse.gov.in

Click on the main website link

Under the 'Latest @ CBSE' block, the date sheet is uploaded

Click on the respective class and PDF will open in the new window

Download the date sheet

The CBSE had last week said that the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December.

The CBSE also noted that the duration for each exam in term 1 will be 90 minutes and the examination will start from 11:30 am. It also asked students not to rely on information being circulated on social media.