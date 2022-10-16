CBI summons Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam case

By Parikshit Luthra

Mini Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was allegedly involved in the Delhi Excise scam case. The minister will now appear before the CBI on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy "scam" case. The minister will now appear before the agency at its headquarters at 11 am on Monday.

Sisodia will be questioned by the CBI in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital, officials said.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said: " CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate."

CBI probe

The central agency had also questioned several people including Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram, and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

What's the case

The CBI had registered an FIR in a special court here in August against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence.

It is alleged that liquor businessmen were given an exemption of Rs 30 crore under this excise policy. The licence holders were allegedly given extensions as they pleased and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy, which was brought out in November last year, the officials said.

In a statement, Saxena had said there were violations of the excise policy which was implemented in November 2021. He alleged "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" were made by Sisodia to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees".

The Delhi government had withdrawn the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

(With inputs from agency)